BioWare Confirms Anthem’s Map Size

We’ve been learning more and more about BioWare’s upcoming action RPG Anthem over the past several months, so much so that the overall reaction to the game has made a huge 180. Thanks to BioWare’s own Mark Darrah’s total transparency and how the game itself seems to be shaping up, more and more gamers are sharing their excitement for the fast approaching adventure which means curiousity is up as well.

We know that we can explore and we know that the environment is incredibly dynamic, but how big is the map exactly? Luckily, we finally have our answer thanks to Technical Design Director Brenon Holmes’ help! Holmes took to the game’s Reddit forum to answer a few questions about what Anthem has in store. His responses to fans included a screenshot of the entire map and aside from “a bit missing at the top and bottom in this screen-grab,” the picture below is an accurate representation of the map we can explore:

Though we’ve absolutely learned a lot since EA’s E3 presentation, there’s so much more that we don’t know about making the lead up to its February release even more exciting! And we’re not the only ones excited either! During a recent investor call, Electronic Arts’ Chief Exectuve Officer spoke briefly about the upcoming online experience, stating that they were “pleased” with the overall reception and how interest continues to climb.

According to Andrew Wilson, “We’re also pleased with the excitement building for Anthem, a new IP set to launch in February. Our EA Play demo sessions for Anthem were packed from beginning to end, and we’re continuing to see great interest and anticipation from fans wanting to learn more.”

He added, “BioWare is building incredible depth and innovation in this new shared-world experience, and we look forward to sharing much more with our players in the month ahead, including pre-launch opportunity to jump into the game.”

As we discussed previously, this means that there will be even more opportunities to play the game before it releases next year, giving those intrigued by the new IP a chance to try it out for themselves pre-launch. As far as the game itself goes, Anthem releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 22nd of next year.

