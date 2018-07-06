BioWare Admits They’d Like to Make Smaller Games to Experiment

BioWare is a pretty hefty name in the gaming industry, with beloved franchises such as Star Wars, Mass Effect, Baldur’s Gate, and Dragon Age to their name. With their work on the incredibly expansive upcoming action RPG Anthem, it’s no wonder that the studio would be looking to take on much smaller projects.

Throughout their entire scope of work, BioWare‘s claim to fame has been these entire sweeping tales of intricate narratives and winding lore. They’re huge, no doubt, and continued to get bigger through the years (I see you Hinterlands from Dragon Age: Inquisition). In a recent interview with Game Informer, BioWare’s own Casey Hudson recently opened up about their impressive portfolio, but does admit to wanting the freedom to experiment a little.

“I think some of the things that are coming, in the way that we’re doing things in BioWare and the way that EA is working and the industry is going, I think it is starting to afford the opportunity for us to do some things that are more experimental,” Hudson told the site alongside producer Mark Darrah.

He continued on by saying, “I would like to get to a place where, yes, we’re doing our big next thing, but maybe we’re also kind of doing a few experiments. I want to get to where we can kind of do the equivalent of getting short films out there to people and saying, ‘Hey, we got a bunch of things we want—creative ideas we want to get out. And so try this piece and have a look at this thing.’ And kind of see what people like.”

Darrah himself was quick to agree by also mentioning developers shouldn’t be trapped within a certain scale expectation. Studios can produce wide, epic tales while also delivering just as quality-filled smaller stories as well.

“I think there are things that people can do in the indie space that are kind off limits in the HD space, just because people’s expectations rise with, not just the budgets but with the studio,” added Darrah.

“I think there’s middle ground. I’ve heard it called ‘triple-A indie,’ which is that sort of high production value, but still smaller scale, smaller budget.” But let’s be real, Anthem is going to suck up a lot of time, especially when it first launches. With work also confirmed on Dragon Age 4 and the Mass Effect series officially declared “not dead,” the sky is the limit for BioWare – we just hope that their hard work pays off!