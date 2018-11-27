BioWare’s ‘Anthem’ Continues to Stun With These New Screenshots

February can’t get here soon enough for fans anxiously awaiting BioWare’s newest IP Anthem. We’ve gotten some incredible in-depth looks in recent months about the online game, and now we get to see even more with a few new stunning screenshots.

Anthem game dev Emily Taylor responded to one fan’s concern about the “live” aspects in the game, wanting more than “scar waves and waterfalls” In answer, Taylor shared a few more screenshots of the creatures in-game while also showing off how beautiful the world is once more:

Another Anthem dev chimed in with his own special sneak peek:

Sometimes when I am playing @anthemgame I have to stop and take a picture because of how nice it looks! #AnthemGame #anthem pic.twitter.com/YFqkUX11LR — Tyler (@Bio_Tyler) November 22, 2018

And for a bonus round, Miss Taylor also teased explosions – because, come on – who doesn’t like a solid “walks away from an explosion like a badass” scene?

You #AnthemGame fans like explosions right? I mean, who doesn’t like explosions? Ummm… asking for a friend…

🎇🎆💥😮💥🎆🎇 #gamedev pic.twitter.com/WOP5HwwKGV — Emily (aka Domino) Taylor (@pentapod) November 27, 2018

Interested in learning even more about the game? You can check out our Anthem community hub right here for all of our previous coverage regarding the latest venture for BioWare. You can even learn more about the four classes that you will be able to choose from with our previous coverage here!

For more about the game itself before its arrival next year:

“Join with up to three other players and assemble high-tech, hand-crafted, uniquely powerful exosuits. Explore vast ruins, battle deadly enemies, and claim otherworldly artifacts. With every mission, you and your Javelin exosuit grow in power. Fight the dangers of an ever-changing world. Rise united to defeat evil. Triumph as one.”

Want to figure out which Javelin you’re going to want to use with your time in the game? You can also check out our full breakdown of each suit and what they have to offer right here.

