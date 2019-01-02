Comparing ‘Anthem’ Story’s Length to Previous BioWare Games, “A Really Hard Thing to Compare”

February can’t get here soon enough for fans anxiously awaiting BioWare’s newest IP Anthem. We’ve gotten some incredible in-depth looks in recent months about the online game and it appears that all of the videos, Q&As, and livestreams are doing the trick because the excitement levels continue to rise despite the game’s initial reception!

With so many incredible games from BioWare through the years, some long – some maddeningly short (looking at you, Dragon Age 2), it’s understandable that many long-time studio fans would inquire how Anthem stacks up to previous titles. The thing is, it turns out it’s not easy to compare.

BioWare’s Ben Irving answered one fan’s inquiry about the game’s length and the Lead Producer said it’s not so simple to give an accurate comparison:

It’s a really hard thing to compare so we aren’t really commenting on the crit path length for Anthem. Depends how you play, etc //t.co/Xit50f5thi — Ben Irving (@BenIrvo) December 26, 2018

Mike Gamble also replied in a similar manner, saying “This is a good question, but tough to answer. Everyone is different. There’s a lot of side missions, but some folks will just want to rush the main story and then hit strongholds. It’s a lot, though. Personally, I’ve only played through everything a few times.”

Though it may not be the answer many were hoping for, it does make sense when you look at the scope of the game. Titles like Dragon Age and Mass Effect were single-player games – a definitive storyline that though was subject to change due to choices, still fit within a scope of what the developers allocated. With Anthem being online and tons of post-launch updates planned, it’s not a linear timeline we’re looking at, which makes giving an accurate answer harder than some might think.

Anthem officially makes its debut on February 22, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

For more about the game itself before its arrival next year:

“Join with up to three other players and assemble high-tech, hand-crafted, uniquely powerful exosuits. Explore vast ruins, battle deadly enemies, and claim otherworldly artifacts. With every mission, you and your Javelin exosuit grow in power. Fight the dangers of an ever-changing world. Rise united to defeat evil. Triumph as one.”

