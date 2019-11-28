Black Friday 2019: Amazon’s Best Nintendo Switch Deals

Amazon kicked off their proper Black Friday deals today, November 28th, and the lineup includes several big deals on the Nintendo Switch. For starters you can get a $25 credit on a Nintendo Switch console when you use the code 397BFFA5 at checkout. The Gray option is avaialble here and the Neon option here.

Amazon is also offering up to 33% off popular Nintendo Switch games, but don’t buy them without checking Walmart’s offerings. That’s because Walmart is offering many of the same games for $10 less. Walmart is also offering Nintendo Switch games in $25, $20, and $15 or less tiers.

Getting back on track, Amazon is also offering up to 25% off select Nintendo Switch Joy-Con along with big deals on SanDisk microSD cards, which are essential if you plan on downloading a lot of games. Note that many of these deals are only good until the end of the day today, November 28th, so take advantage while you can.

Additional Nintendo Switch Black Friday offers are available here at Walmart, here at Best Buy, and here at GameStop.

