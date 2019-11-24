Black Friday 2019: The Best PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch Deals Are Live Now

The wait is over for Black Friday deals on gaming gear! All of the major Black Friday offerings for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One dropped early this morning, and there are several Nintendo Switch bundles that are available ahead of schedule.

If you want to jump right into it, you can find all of the deals on consoles, games, and accessories here at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and GameStop. We’ll see additional deals on games and accessories drop starting on November 27th and run through Cyber Monday. We also expect to see retailer exclusive Nintendo Switch bundle offerings / discounts launch between now and Christmas – most notably at Walmart. So, without further ado, here are all of the best deals that you can grab right now.

PlayStation 4 Black Friday Deals

When it comes to Sony’s big PlayStation 4 Black Friday console deals, there are several options to choose from. However, in our opinion, there are only two deals that are really worth considering.

The first option is the 1TB PlayStation Slim bundle with The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition exclusives for $199.99. This deal is available at Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop. This is the most affordable option and certainly offers a lot of bang for your buck.

The second option is the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 1TB PlayStation Pro bundle that’s avaialble here at Walmart and here at Best Buy for $299. Basically this deal upgrades the standalone PS4 Pro for $299 deal that Sony had planned for Black Friday by tossing in one of the year’s biggest games for free on top of the massive discount.

As for some of the other options, keep in mind that GameStop is also offering the $299.99 PS4 Pro deal on their Glacier White system. The standalone PS4 Pro deal is available here at Walmart and here at Best Buy. You can find additional deals on games, and accessories at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and GameStop now.

Xbox One Black Friday Deals

As far as Xbox One consoles are concerned, there are deals on countless bundles, but here are the three options that are the most enticing:

You can find additional deals on games, and accessories at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and GameStop. Pay special attention to this Call of Duty Modern Warfare deal with a 3 hours of 2XP bonus for $38.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals

The only official Nintendo Switch bundle deal on tap for Black Friday includes the older version of the console (inferior battery life) and a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. However, Walmart has been steadily offering solid bundle deals of their own that include both the upgraded Nintendo Switch console and the Nintendo Switch Lite. The latest includes a free copy of Spyro Reignited Trilogy with your choice of a console with Gray or Neon Joy-Cons.

You can order the Nintendo Switch Spyro bundle right here for $290 with free fast shipping. Walmart also has a Nintendo Switch bundle with a free copy of Minecraft that you can get here for $299. Again, keep tabs on their Nintendo Switch console page – odds are we’ll see several more bundle options arrive between now and Christmas.

Again, you can find additional deals on games, and accessories at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and GameStop now.