Black Friday 2019 Arcade1Up Deals Include the TMNT 4-Player Cabinet

Arcade1Up’s new TMNT cabinet is the crown jewel of their lineup with the games Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from 1989 and Turtles in Time from 1991 onboard. Not only that, it’s the first Arcade1Up machine to accommodate up to four players.

At the time of writing, Walmart is the only place you can get one and they’ve launched a Black Friday deal on it. Head on over to Walmart order one for $349 ($51 off) with free shipping while they last. Note that a custom riser is included. You should also keep in mind that it’s not the only Arcade1Up deal Walmart has going on right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arcade1Up’s new Marvel Super Heroes cabinet includes three classic games: Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom, and The Punisher. It’s been a highly popular release, so it’s a going to be a prime target for holiday shopping. That having been said, if its on your list, the time to grab it is now.

At the time of writing, Walmart has the Marvel Super Heroes Arcade1Up cabinet in stock for $249.98 ($50 off) with free shipping. If you want to increase the height of the 3/4 scale cabinet, keep in mind that you can get a generic riser for $44.99.

The Star Wars Arcade1Up cabinet is also in stock at Walmart for $399.99 ($100 off – includes custom riser) with free shipping. The Star Wars cabinet features the original arcade games based on Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi along with a light-up marquee and “real-feel flight yoke”.

Finally, Walmart is also offering the 3/4 scale Arcade1Up Asteroids cabinet for $149.99, Pac-Man for $249.98, Final Fight for $199 and Mortal Kombat for $229.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.