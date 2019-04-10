Black Hole Photo Leads to Hilarious Gaming Memes

By this point, if you have been on the Internet at all, you have likely seen or heard something about a black hole being photographed. That would be due to Katie Bouman, a group of scientists, and the Event Horizon Telescope capturing an image of a black hole, something that has never been done before. While the image itself is blurry, it is breathtaking nonetheless. However, this is the Internet we are talking about, and if there is one thing the Internet loves, it’s memes. After all, we’re all in need of a good laugh from time to time.

Luckily, the gaming community really stepped it up in terms of producing some quality memes that revolve around the incredible scientific achievement. Naturally, the likes of Mass Effect popped up, as did the Xbox 360’s notorious Red Ring of Death. The Division 2‘s devs even jumped in on the fun, as did many companies and fans. Before we get to all of the ridiculous memes, just check out this awesome image.

Scientists have obtained the first image of a black hole, using Event Horizon Telescope observations of the center of the galaxy M87. The image shows a bright ring formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole that is 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun pic.twitter.com/AymXilKhKe — Event Horizon ‘Scope (@ehtelescope) April 10, 2019

Let’s get to the memes, shall we?

The photo of the black hole is blurry, but if you zoom and enhance then you can see its full destructive power pic.twitter.com/c1wPV0vmrC — Mark Doherty (@dohertymark) April 10, 2019

EVERYONE RUN, THAT BLACK HOLE PICTURE ISN’T WHAT YOU THINK IT IS! pic.twitter.com/aHGbLzL8oP — Ｊｏｓｈ Ｐｌｅｔｚｋｅ (@HomingLazer) April 10, 2019

Today, the first ever photograph of a black hole was released to the astrophysical community (right). While the depiction of a black hole made in Super Mario Galaxy (left) 12 years ago does not entirely match up with the real black hole, the similarity is nevertheless remarkable. pic.twitter.com/WBxtdve8u5 — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) April 10, 2019

First image of blackhhole, or blurred image of sauron #EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/ZHbdNuWiwe — PRESIDENT OF THE WORLD. (@sal_lither_ween) April 10, 2019

The 2 greatest mysteries of the Universe… pic.twitter.com/5Fz8hUjRWk — Taylor Mills (@LambadaVEVO) April 10, 2019

PRAISE THE DARKSIGN pic.twitter.com/3eqF610jVL — O Trindade (@bonfireXlit) April 10, 2019

Needless to say, the Internet is going to keep on having fun with the first image of a black hole. Either way, congratulations are in order for the scientific team and their amazing achievement. We can’t wait to see what’s next.

What do you think about this? Seen any good black hole memes lately? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

