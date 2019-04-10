Gaming

Black Hole Photo Leads to Hilarious Gaming Memes

By this point, if you have been on the Internet at all, you have likely seen or heard something about a black hole being photographed. That would be due to Katie Bouman, a group of scientists, and the Event Horizon Telescope capturing an image of a black hole, something that has never been done before. While the image itself is blurry, it is breathtaking nonetheless. However, this is the Internet we are talking about, and if there is one thing the Internet loves, it’s memes. After all, we’re all in need of a good laugh from time to time.

Luckily, the gaming community really stepped it up in terms of producing some quality memes that revolve around the incredible scientific achievement. Naturally, the likes of Mass Effect popped up, as did the Xbox 360’s notorious Red Ring of Death. The Division 2‘s devs even jumped in on the fun, as did many companies and fans. Before we get to all of the ridiculous memes, just check out this awesome image.

Let’s get to the memes, shall we?

WE’VE SEEN THAT RED RING BEFORE

CHALLENGER APPROACHING

REAPERS?!

RUN!

SUPER MARIO GALAXY NAILED IT?

WAIT… SAURON?!

NO! NOT THE RED RING AGAIN!

PRAISE BE!

ENHANCE

KNEW SOMETHING WAS UP

Needless to say, the Internet is going to keep on having fun with the first image of a black hole. Either way, congratulations are in order for the scientific team and their amazing achievement. We can’t wait to see what’s next.

What do you think about this? Seen any good black hole memes lately? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

