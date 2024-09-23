New Black Myth: Wukong Update Makes Extensive Changes, Patch Notes Revealed
Update 1.0.9.15179 for Black Myth: Wukong is now live.
Developer Game Science has released a huge new update today for its popular action title Black Myth: Wukong. Since releasing a little more than a month ago, Black Myth: Wukong has gone on to be one of 2024's biggest successes. To this point, the game has already topped 20 million copies sold across PlayStation 5 and Steam on top of being met with an "Overwhelmingly Positive" response from players. Now, Game Science is looking to improve Wukong just a bit with its latest patch.
Downloadable now across PS5 and Steam, Black Myth: Wukong update 1.0.9.15179 looks to primarily squash bugs and make some additional balance changes. Beyond these alterations, Game Science has also improved the game's stability to prevent crashes and has "corrected some translation errors." For those downloading the update on PC, specifically, Game Science has recommended uninstalling any mods that players may have previously installed as these modifications could cause issues with the title's new version.
To get a look at everything that has been changed with today's new Black Myth: Wukong update, you can view the full patch notes below.
Black Myth Wukong Update 1.0.9.15179 Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue where the game could occasionally crash during certain boss fights if the Windows system language was set to Turkish on the PC version.
- Fixed various crashes and errors occurring under specific conditions.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent 100% achievement completion from triggering correctly under certain circumstances.
- Added detection and update prompt for operating system version and graphics driver version.
- Improved the combat experience for the Yaoguai King "Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master".
- Resolved an issue where the Destined One could be thrown outside the invisible wall during certain Yaoguai Chief and King battles.
- Fixed an issue where some enemies could get stuck in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where some enemies could not be defeated under specific conditions.
- Fixed an issue where opening the menu interface caused some enemy skills to fail.
- Fixed an issue where some murals in the Great Pagoda were not displaying correctly.
- Fixed an issue where character models in the Flaming Mountains were not being removed properly.
- The "Spikeshaft Staff" now increases Maximum Mana by 30.
- The Insect armor set now considerably increases the duration of all medicine effects.
- Reduced the narrowing effect of the timing window for Rock Solid Deflection imposed by The Great Sage Talent "Sound as A Bell (Fuming Ears)".
- Fixed an issue where the Destined One could continuously maintain the "Ring of Fire" effect under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where the damage increase effect of the "Crash (Immobilize)" talent was not being properly removed under specific conditions.
- After Entering a New Cycle, the Destined One can now purchase the material "Fine Gold Thread" from Yin Tiger.
- Fixed an issue where "Tadpole" and "Bodhisattva's Left Hand" might not drop (the Destined Ones who defeated the corresponding bosses before the update but did not receive the items can find the items in their inventory after the update).
- Localization improvements: corrected some translation errors and added translations for certain Portaits.
- Fixed some errors in subtitles and lyrics.
- Corrected errors in some English voiceovers.
