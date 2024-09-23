New Black Myth: Wukong Update Makes Extensive Changes, Patch Notes Revealed

Developer Game Science has released a huge new update today for its popular action title Black Myth: Wukong. Since releasing a little more than a month ago, Black Myth: Wukong has gone on to be one of 2024's biggest successes. To this point, the game has already topped 20 million copies sold across PlayStation 5 and Steam on top of being met with an "Overwhelmingly Positive" response from players. Now, Game Science is looking to improve Wukong just a bit with its latest patch.

Downloadable now across PS5 and Steam, Black Myth: Wukong update 1.0.9.15179 looks to primarily squash bugs and make some additional balance changes. Beyond these alterations, Game Science has also improved the game's stability to prevent crashes and has "corrected some translation errors." For those downloading the update on PC, specifically, Game Science has recommended uninstalling any mods that players may have previously installed as these modifications could cause issues with the title's new version.

To get a look at everything that has been changed with today's new Black Myth: Wukong update, you can view the full patch notes below.

Black Myth Wukong Update 1.0.9.15179 Patch Notes