Black Ops 6’s Campaign Will Be Free to Play for a Limited Time

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is getting a free trial very soon, and it’ll give you full access to the game’s single-player campaign amongst multiplayer and Zombies. Call of Duty is one of the biggest games on the planet, but there are still a ton of people who skip out on it every year. Some people only like certain modes and can’t justify buying the whole package, some people just don’t feel like dropping $70 on a new game like that, and others don’t really have much interest in a big competitive first-person. With all of that said, there is a pretty good deal that may attract some new Call of Duty players.

With just a little over a month to go until Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is released, it’s understandable if you’re not looking to drop any cash on Black Ops 6. It had a good run and is gearing up for its sixth season of content, which will add the Predator and Jason Vorhees to the game along with a variety of other spooky content. However, if you don’t own the game, you will have an opportunity to try all of this and much more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Trial Lets You Play the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies For Free

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is getting a pretty expansive free trial starting this weekend. While these trials typically only last a weekend, Activision has opted to make this trial run for a whole week from October 9th to October 16th. During this time, you can play Black Ops 6‘s multiplayer, Zombies, and for the first time ever in one of these trials, the entire campaign. The campaigns are a really great part of the package as they’re action-packed and not too long. Given this trial lasts a week, you’ll have more than enough time to finish the Black Ops 6 campaign if you want to give it a shot.

A Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Free Trial has been announced, available Oct 9 through Oct 16.



The Trial, for the first time ever, includes full access to play the Black Ops 6 Campaign, too, alongside MP and Zombies. pic.twitter.com/ckwJmYSIJm — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 7, 2025

Personally speaking, I thought the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign is one of the best campaigns the franchise has had in years. Not only is the story thrilling, but the gameplay is top-notch. The levels are varied, allowing for one semi-open-world level with fun side objectives, a heist mission, and even some trippy nightmare sequences with enemies that defy humanity. I won’t spoil it for you, but if you haven’t played it and like a shooter with high production values, I highly recommend taking advantage of this Black Ops 6 free trial.

This trial also comes at a very interesting time as well. If you’re paying attention to the calendar, this trial overlaps with the highly anticipated release of Battlefield 6, dropping this Friday on October 10th. Black Ops 7‘s beta is about to wrap up and the full game won’t release until mid-November, so this is likely Activision’s way to stay competitive and keep players interested in Call of Duty. Maybe if you’re looking for something new to play, but don’t have $70 to spare, this is a great way to spend your weekend.

