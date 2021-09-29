Blade Runner RPG Announced

Free League Publishing, the makers of the popular Alien RPG and Tales From the Loop, has announced plans to publish a new tabletop roleplaying game set in the world of Blade Runner. The new tabletop roleplaying game will be released in 2022 and will use the same Year Zero game engine that forms the foundation of Free League Publishing’s other RPGs, such as Alien RPG or Tales From the Loop. Players will have the choice to play as either humans or replicants and will play as members of LAPD’s Rep-Detect Unit acting as Blade Runners to find rogue replicants. The game will be set in 2037, which is right in between the first Blade Runner movie and its more recent sequel. Per the description of the game, “the RPG will both in setting and mechanics showcase key themes of Blade Runner – sci-fi action, corporate intrigue, existential character drama, and moral conflict – that challenge players to question your friends, empathize with your enemies, and explore the poisons and perseverance of hope and humanity during such inhumane times.” You can check out a trailer for the new game below:

“It is important for us to fully capture the Blade Runner experience and themes from all perspectives — even the city,” game director Tomas Härenstam said in a press release announcing the game. “One of the most fascinating characterizations in Blade Runner is Los Angeles itself, and we want LA to act and react differently based upon your character, specialties, and agenda. Yet regardless of what you are, you’re always a Blade Runner first and foremost — the ultimate outsider who must walk alone in a complex city and system where everyone could be a threat and no choice is without its compromises or consequences.”

Free League Publishing has established themselves as a premiere RPG publisher in recent years, with a growing line of smash hits that includes both original properties and licensed works. Free League Publishing is also developing a second edition of The One Ring, an RPG set in the world of JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. Other RPGs published by Free League Publishing include the doom metal RPG Mörk Borg and the sci-fi themed RPG Coriolis.

Free League Publishing plans to release a Core Rules book for the Blade Runner RPG in 2022, with a “line of expansions” to follow.