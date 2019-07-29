Blair Witch Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Today, independent Polish developer Bloober Team revealed the first gameplay trailer of its upcoming official Blair Witch horror game, providing a sneak peak at the terrifying gameplay Xbox One and PC gamers can look forward to next month. More specifically, the gameplay trailer features a look at the different gameplay elements in the first-person psychological horror game, such as exploration, combat, environmental interaction, and the dynamic between the protagonist and his faithful canine companion, Bullet. There’s also a little bit of story backdrop sprinkled in.

Speaking of the game’s story, it’s completely new and original, but it is obviously inspired by the iconic Blair Witch. The game is set in 1996, and the local area has been rocked by the disappearance of a young boy in the Black hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. You play as Ellis, a former police officer with the typical troubled past, who has decided to join in on the search for the boy and to find out what happened. The investigation begins normally, but soon morphs into an endless nightmare as Elllis confronts his fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods and that made everyone growing up afraid to go outside and experience nature.

According to Bloober Team — the makers of the psychological horror series Layers of Fear and the outstanding cyberpunk psychological horror game Observer — Blair Witch (the game, not the character) studies your reactions to danger and stress. “Your darkest fears will awaken,” tease the developer.

“We are so thrilled, and honestly a little scared, to bring all players, especially fans of Blair Witch, back into the haunted woods. It is genuinely an honor to be working on such a hair-raising, paradigmatic experience, which defined so many of our lives,” said Piotr Babieno, CEO at Bloober Team, back at the game’s announcement last month during E3 2019.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS4 port or a Nintendo Switch port, but you’d assume both are in the pipeline. After all, Bloober Team’s previous games came to both systems.

