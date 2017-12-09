Blazblue Cross Tag Battle Gets Release Date, New Trailer

Arc System Works’ new crossover fighting game, Blazblue Cross Tag Battle, combines the studio’s beloved roster of Blazblue characters with heroes and villains from Atlus’ Persona 4 Arena, Rooster Teeth’s web series RWBY, and French-Bread’s Under Night In-Birth. The game has been in development for a little while, but today at PSX, an all-new trailer revealed that players can expect the game some time next year. Check it out below:

The trailer highlights much of the gameplay, and spotlights the addition of Ruby, the protagonist of RWBY. Focused on tag-team gameplay, the game will introduce a new style of gameplay for potential competitors to learn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Cross Gauge will give players the back-up they need in exchange for landing hit after hit, with special moves ready for any character duo.

The game’s roster includes many of the main characters from each respective title: representing Blazblue are rivals Ragna the Bloodedge and Jin Kisaragi, as well as Rachel Alucard, Hazama, Noel Vermillion and Azrael. From Persona 4 Arena, Chie Satonaka, Yukiko Amagi, Yuu Narukami, and Yosuke Hanamura fill out the roster. While it looks like Ruby Rose and Weiss Schnee are the only entries from RWBY, that might change in a future update. Under Night: In-Birth, from the creators of Melty Blood, is a visual novel and fighting game combination that hasn’t yet made its way to U.S. soil (expect that in 2018, too). The cast of characters bridging over from the title may not be especially familiar for some, but they’re still pretty neat looking, and include protagonist Hyde, along wth Linne, Waldstein, and Gordeau.

No specific release date has been made available to the public as of yet, but the gameis set for release on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Playstation 4 some time next year.