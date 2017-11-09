Blizzard World – New Overwatch Map Brings Out The Best Of All Franchises

BlizzCon 2017 is officially in full swing and we’ve already seen some pretty amazing announcements come from the Blizzard celebration. We’ve seen some great news come from franchises such as World of Warcraft and StarCraft II, but Overwatch fans were far from left in the dust. Not only were fans of the popular FPS treated to a, let’s just admit it, kick ass new character – but we also got a glimpse of an amazing new map that is perfect for those that have dipped their toes into multiple Blizzard franchises.

Welcome to Blizzard World – a wondrous place that will have your inner Disney Land fan squeal with delight. Players got their first glimpse as Jeff Kaplan himself took to the stage like the glorious beauty that he is. In true Kap style, he came bearing tons of good news including a wondrous new animated short for our beloved Reinhardt as well as a sandbox of an adventure with Blizzard World. Check out the reveal trailer in the video below:

Blizzard World

“Epic fun detected: Welcome to Blizzard World.

See your favorite gaming memories come to life in Overwatch’s new hybrid map as you attack and defend the payload across Azeroth, Tristram, the Koprulu Sector, and beyond!”

StarCraft, Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, and more can all be seen reflected in the latest map and it honestly looks to be the most impressive one yet. With Junkertown still relatively new and the Halloween Terror event just wrapped up, it looks like Blizzard is making good on their promise to keep content fresh and alive for their fans. We kind of can’t wait to see Moira in action with all of the different nooks and crannies available …

Blizzard World

Blizzard World also offers a challenge with the way it is set up with being partially payload motivated, and partially assault. Naturally Kaplan joked that many players don’t know what the Payload is – which, many of the Overwatch players couldn’t help but to get a chuckle out of. Still, the map looks exciting and is sure to keep those looking for something new intuned with the world of Overwatch.

