Bloober Team Teases New Horror Game, Partners with Private Division

Bloober Team is working on a new IP in partnership with the publisher Private Division, an IP which the developer teased this week in an announcement detailing a publishing agreement the two companies reached. This new IP doesn't have a known name yet nor does it have a release window, but Bloober Team confirmed that it'll be a survival-horror game. This project exists alongside others also in the works at Bloober Team including the new Layers of Fear game as well as a remake of Silent Hill 2.

The developer and Private Division have been known to be working together for a while now with news of a new IP being published by the latter known for around a year now. Piotr Babieno, the CEO of Bloober Team, teased this new IP this week in the joint announcement and praised Private Division while welcoming the publisher's involvement.

"Our next project is an exciting new survival-horror game, which will help us become a leader in the horror industry at large," said Babieno. "I am grateful for this cooperation with Private Division. Their expertise is extensive, and their people are also very approachable. We don't perceive them in a typical 'publisher-developer' relationship; they're more like a friend who shows us support or keeps us in line when we need it most."

The bad news is that whatever this game is, it's still some time away. The announcement confirmed that the new survival-horror game is still years away and that it isn't expected to be released before 2025. Little is known about the game other than that it's a survival-horror title, though that's to be expected at this point given Bloober Team's horror game tendencies.

As mentioned previously, Bloober Team's got several horror projects in the works including its own Layers of Fear game as well as Silent Hill 2 and this new IP in the works with Private Division, though some have been skeptical of Bloober Team's involvement with so many projects. Games like The Medium have been met with middling responses in recent years which led some horror fans to hope for the Silent Hill 2 remake to be handled elsewhere prior to its announcement. Bloober Team will work on that and other horror projects all the same, however, and for this new IP at least, the developer seems confident in the game's potential to elevate Bloober Team to the industry leader position it's striving for.