This Artist Created an Insanely Good Bloodborne PlayStation 4 Stand – And We Want It

There are a lot of people out there that have come to appreciate From Software’s nightmarishly good Bloodborne, especially since it’s being offered as one of this month’s free PlayStation Plus games. But one player has taken that love to the next level, as he’s managed to create a custom PlayStation 4 stand inspired by the game. And it’s a beaut.

An artist by the name of Michael Ildmirkin has taken his sweet time putting the stand together, featuring a number of creepy messengers holding up what appears to be some kind of note, although it really serves to set the PlayStation 4 on top. So, essentially, these messengers are holding the system up.

Ildmirkin has been keeping track of his progress on Instagram, and though we’ve included a couple of shots from the stand in this article, you should really head over and take a look to see the epic scope of the project. It’s put into amazing detail, especially on the messengers themselves, who look downright haunting.

He began by putting together a concept, then went right to work designing the stand, with fantastic results. And he had fun with it as well, particularly with the shot below, showing messengers suffering in a pool and noting, “These guys know how to have fun” with a smiley face at the end. Definitely not your typical pool party, we think.

And then we talked about what to put on the scroll atop the system in one of his posts: “At some point the question arose about what to put on the scroll. Several options were considered, the main ones were:

A readable phrase, perhaps made with a specific soulsborns spelling, a quote or something from memes runes.

We decided to make runes. There was also a choice. In the universe of Bloodborne there were 3 kinds of runes. These are runes of Caryll, there was a variant with drawing of one big rune on a scroll. Germano / Scandinavian runes – futark, these runes can be seen for example on a Kirkhammer, here we could use a phonetic transcription of the runes to encrypt the message, we would get a little Easter egg. In the end, I chose the runes that we can see on the inside of the scrolls, observe the canon so to speak)

This is not the final version, tomorrow I will lay out the final with the corrected position of the runes.” So, you’ll definitely want to keep tabs on his Instagram page to learn more.

Ildmirkin expects to sell the stand once it’s complete, though it’s unknown just how he intends to do it. Hopefully we’ll find out soon, because, damn, this would be great for the office.

Bloodborne is available now on PlayStation 4.

(Hat tip to Game Informer for the details!)