Bloodborne Demake Gets a Release Date

Fan-made “demakes” of games aren’t anything new, but they’re usually reserved for only trailers, not the actual, playable games themselves. Bloodborne PSX, however, will be a playable game that lets people play through the first few fights of Bloodborne in a PlayStation 1 environment, and it now has a release date. The game will be made available for free for PC users on January 31, 2022, a new trailer from the creator confirmed this week.

The latest trailer for Bloodborne PSX from developer Lilith Walther can be seen below to show off some of what awaits players when they’re able to try out the demake at the end of January. It shows the opening segment of Bloodborne complete with some gritty, grainy animations and character models as well as the essentials like health bars and other resources.

For those who might’ve just now been following along with the Bloodborne PSX plans now that the game has a release date, the creator provided some more context for the game with some answers in the replies to the trailer on YouTube. This will not be a demake of the entire Bloodborne game from start to finish and will instead take players up to the fight with Father Gascoigne. There will, however, be some “extended areas and some bonus post game content” for players to look forward to. The game’s made for the PC platform in Unreal Engine and won’t actually play on a PlayStation 1, the creator said.

Bloodborne is one of the community’s favorite games from the PlayStation 4 era, so it’s no surprise that it’s gotten so much attention and effort directed at it through things like this demake. Frustratingly for those who’ve enjoyed it so much, however, it’s a game which hasn’t yet been remade or re-released for the PlayStation 5 consoles. It also has not yet made its way to the PC platform properly even though people have speculated that such a port may be happening in the future. Sony recently established a “PlayStation PC” label to encompass its PlayStation-to-PC efforts, so perhaps Bloodborne will one day fall under that label’s purview.

Walther’s Bloodborne PSX demake will release for free on the PC platform on January 31, 2022. A month after that, Bloodborne creator FromSoftware’s next game, Elden Ring, will also make its debut.