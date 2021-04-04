Bloodborne Could Seemingly Now Be Updated to Run at 60fps on PS5 Quite Easily

✖

Perhaps more than any other first-party game, the PlayStation 4 title that many fans have been clamoring to see receive an upgrade for on PS5 has been that of Bloodborne. FromSoftware's beloved action game is largely considered one of the best of all-time within its own genre, and as such, a large number of people have been hoping to one day see the game's frame rate upgraded from the 30fps that it's currently locked at. Although some have never expected to see this happen, a new discovery that has

According to one Lance McDonald, who is a notable YouTuber that has modded Bloodborne to run at 60fps in the past, the prospect of the game now receiving an official PlayStation 5 upgrade seems more possible than ever before. The reason for this seems to be based on how Insomniac Games and PlayStation were able to upgrade Ratchet & Clank for PS5 just this past week. McDonald says that typically, in order for upgrades that increase a game's frame rate to be pushed out, developers have to tweak the software development kit (SDK), which is typically a bit complicated. However, the PS5 upgrade for Ratchet & Clank that released within the past few days didn't alter the SDK whatsoever. As such, the process of updating PS4 games for PS5 could now be much easier than previously thought.

The obvious segue here: this means Bloodborne could theoretically be officially updated to run at 60fps (not 4K though, that requires the PS4 Pro SDK) without an SDK retarget. So the job is even easier than we assumed. So why the heck isn’t it being done? — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) April 3, 2021

With this in mind, the likelihood of Bloodborne now being upgraded for PS5 seems more possible than ever before. Even though it has largely been thought that this update would never come about due to developer FromSoftware being too busy with other projects at the moment, the notion that this upgrade process has become simpler than before makes hope come alive once again.

Then again, there's always a chance that Bloodborne's PS4 iteration might not be getting an upgrade for PS5 for a very specific reason. Within the past year, we have heard rumors that PlayStation might be remastering the game for PS5, in addition to bringing it to PC. As such, maybe PlayStation intentionally doesn't want to upgrade the last-gen version in the hopes of getting customers to buy the game all over again.

Whatever the case may be, what do you think about all of this? Would you play through Bloodborne again if it was to get upgraded for PS5? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.