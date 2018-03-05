First Round of Bloodborne Comics Sell Out, But More Are On the Way

You may have heard a few months back that Titan Comics was hard at work on an adaptation of Bloodborne, the hit PlayStation 4 game from Sony and From Software. A lot of people were fans of this, considering the hardcore action that came from the “survive if you can” action game.

Well, it turns out the comic had a lot more fans than originally anticipated. The comic maker has announced that the first round of the comic series has already sold out, mainly due to “incredible” fan and retailer demand. But not to worry, as the comic is already headed toward a second print, with a special black and white cover, which can be seen below.

This differs from the color print of the first issue, which can also be seen below, with the main hero carrying a child on his shoulders as he prepares to take on the terrors of the night.

There’s no word yet as to why Titan Comics chose to change up covers, but fans will probably go just as wild for the second print as they did the first, continuing the series’ success for many more stories to come.

Titan’s brand manager Chris Thompson talked about the success of the series thus far in a press release, noting, “We’re so excited to see the swift and enthusiastic response to Bloodborne #1. Comic fans have embraced the popular team-up of Alex Kot and Piotr Kowalski, while gamers have embraced the opportunity to experience the world of the Hunter from a fresh perspective. From Software’s tireless support has meant the right people found it and are wanting more! By rushing out this second-print of issue 1, those who missed it can grab a copy alongside issue 2.”

Series editor Tom Williams added, “We couldn’t have hoped for a better reaction to our Bloodborne series! The creative team has poured their sweat, tears and plenty of blood into the series, and I think the results speak for themselves! Delighted the hunt can begin again!”

A release date hasn’t been given for the second printing of the first issue, but it shouldn’t be too far off.

You can check out the Bloodborne game for PlayStation 4 now.

Our Take: It’s terrific to see this comic series get such success. Here’s hoping it continues for a long time to come.