Borderlands 2’s Free DLC Offer Is Ending Soon

There’s a relatively new instance of DLC for Borderlands 2 that’s called Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary and has been out since June, and it’s been free for the entire time. That’s a good deal for anyone who’s looking to connect the dots between Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3 before the latter comes out in September since that’s the whole purpose of the DLC, but it’s not going to be free for much longer. The promotion is scheduled to end on July 9th at which point it’ll return to its normal price for anyone else who wants it.

June 9th was the day that the DLC went live in all the stores where Borderlands 2 is available after some rumors hinted at its reveal. You can find it through marketplaces like the PlayStation Store, but there’s a disclaimer on the product that says the price is only available until July 9th. More specifically, the deal ends at 1:59 a.m. PT, so you’ve got just a few more hours if you’re hoping to snag this DLC for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary will return to its normal price of $14.99 once the sale ends. You’ll still be able to buy it at that point, you’ll just have missed out on the chance to add it to the game for free. Borderlands 3 is supposed to be aa game that’s totally playable and understandable without having to worry too much about what happened before, but if you’re a Borderlands fan who’s looking to get the complete experience, it’s probably best that you give the DLC a shot to help bridge the gap.

A preview of what the DLC is all about can be seen below:

“Return to the award-winning shooter-looter for an all-new adventure that sets the stage for the upcoming Borderlands 3,” a synopsis of the DLC read. “Sanctuary is under siege, the Vault Map has been stolen, and a toxic gas is poisoning Pandora. Battle new bosses, explore new areas, collect new loot (including an entirely new tier beyond Legendary), and join up with Lilith and the Crimson Raiders to take on a deranged villain hell-bent on ruling the planet.”

Returning Borderlands 2 players will find that the level cap has been raised to 80 to give you more room to grow in the DLC. If this is your first time playing and you’re just here to get an early start on Borderlands 3, you can be boosted right up to level 30 to get things moving.

Borderlands 3 releases on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 13th.