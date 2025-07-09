This Borderlands 2 Overhaul Will Help Hold Players Over Until Borderlands 4

A new mod is making waves in the Borderlands 2 community. The second entry in the series is widely considered the best of them all, and amid many sales since release, it’s even been made free to download for some time. With this mod, fans can play the game like never before thanks to the numerous enhancements and additions added. The mod in question is Borderlands 2 Recoded by EdamameTV, and it is currently available for free on Nexus Mods. Those waiting on Borderlands 4 won’t find a better way to pass the time until it releases on September 12th.

The Borderlands 2 Recoded mod aims to completely revamp the game by “pushing the boundaries of customization and chaos.” This is done by introducing over 200 weapons, shields, relics, and class mods. Not only this, but the loot pool has been significantly enlarged and improved and each Vault Hunters’ skill tree has been overhauled. EdamameTV has topped the mod off with new mini-raid bosses, and quality-of-life features, and made the mod co-op compatible.

Fans have praised the mod and it has seen over 2,000 downloads since it was released on July 1st. Players have been enjoying the additional carnage and buffs to Vault Hunters unleashed with the Borderlands 2 Recoded mod. The sheer amount of new content included in the mod almost makes it feel like a game on par with the upcoming Borderlands 4.

That said, there has been some criticism regarding the type of mod and many users have reported the game crashing or failing to launch. The creator of the mod has been swift to respond to many of these complaints and questions, as well as update the mod. Fellow Borderlands 2 Recoded players have also shared insights into fixing some of these problems.

Borderlands 4 has had a rocky reception due to some of the choices made by Gearbox Software CEO, Randy Pitchford. Those who are upset about the title can revisit Borderlands 2 in a new light thanks to this mod. Otherwise, fans will have to wait and see if Borderlands 4 lives up to the hype.