The Best Borderlands Game is 100% Free to Download

For a limited time, you can get one of the best Borderlands games for free and you even get to keep it! The Borderlands series is one of the best franchises in gaming thanks to its high replayability, co-op mayhem, and countless hours of content that keep players engaged for many hours. It’s an RPG series that keeps giving and thankfully, has managed to consistently pump out new games on a regular basis so fans never starve for more Borderlands content. Although there have been some misses with the franchises with things like the ill-fated Borderlands movie, the series hasn’t lost its popularity as a whole.

If you’re someone who is looking to get into Borderlands or maybe just want to revisit a classic, Steam has made Borderlands 2 100% free to download and keep. This deal runs through the weekend and the offer will expire on June 8th, so act quickly. All you have to do is go to the game’s Steam page and claim the game. If you do miss the deal, Borderlands 2 will remain on sale for $4.99 until June 19th and the Game of the Year edition with the various expansions will also be on sale for $8.79 as well. If you’re a Steam Deck user, the game is playable on Deck, so you can take it with you on the go or play it in bed.

Borderlands games on sale on Steam starting now. Borderlands 2 is FREE this weekend on Steam! Free is free, yo! Get it and check it out if you haven't played it. It's an oldie, but a goodie 🙂 https://t.co/GPJ03fuU1U pic.twitter.com/SBonZrVACM — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) June 5, 2025

All of the other Borderlands games are also on sale with Borderlands 3 being discounted as low as $2.99 for its standard edition. It’s a great time to get into the series or revisit some of the other games if you’ve played them before. This all comes ahead of the release of Borderlands 4 in September, which will be one of the biggest launches of the year. Borderlands 4 looks to improve upon key aspects of the series, making it more fluid, dynamic, and fun. While the game isn’t open-world, it will be pretty large in scale and have some open areas for players to explore, not too dissimilar from past games in the franchise.

Now is the perfect time for fans to catch up on the series if they’re super interested in the lore and characters of the series. While the franchise is generally focused on making the gameplay the star of the show, fans have grown to love the characters and story of Borderlands, allowing Telltale to make its own story-driven spin-off of the series as well. Both Tales from the Borderlands games are also on sale on Steam, if you’re interested in those!