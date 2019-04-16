‘Borderlands 3’ Cover Art Contains Even More Secrets, Says Gearbox

Ever since Gearbox Software posted the first teaser for what has since been revealed to be the highly-anticipated Borderlands 3, there have been hidden messages galore. Everything from SHiFT codes being hidden in plain sight to morse code messages being transmitted via flashing lights or even a string of dots have been part of the marketing materials so far, especially when it comes to the cover art for the game. That said, while fans have found a handful of hidden messages in the Borderlands 3 cover art, Gearbox says that there is even more to be discovered.

In an announcement on the Borderlands website, Gearbox reiterated that they will be debuting gameplay of Borderlands 3 on May 1st. However, they made sure to note that fans haven’t uncovered all of the secrets contained within the game’s beautiful cover art. “Many interesting Borderlands 3 theories—some of them with decent accuracy ratings—have been floated following frame-by-frame dissections of gameplay trailers over the past couple weeks,” the post reads. “A number of you have even set about cracking some hidden codes… But you haven’t found them all yet. We’ll just drop this image here as a hint; maybe give it another look.”

They then provided a high resolution image that fans are able to really zoom in on and get a clear picture of what is happening in the cover art. “Despite some incredible internet sleuthing, countless questions raised by you, the amazing Borderlands community, remain unanswered,” they continued. “When will we learn more about the four new Vault Hunters? Who exactly are the Calypso Twins? Who’s the young girl bumping fists with Maya? And how the heck do guns grow legs?!”

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with the gameplay reveal appearing on May 1st. For more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Have you uncovered any Borderlands 3 hidden messages that haven’t been disclosed yet? Have you at least gotten the SHiFT code from the cover art? It’s 5B3BJ-XZWFW-T3KRZ-JBJTB-6WST9, in case you need the Maya Community Day Skin and five Golden Keys in Borderlands 2. Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

