Borderlands 3: David Eddings Says Gearbox CEO Assaulted Him

While Borderlands fans are hyped for the next installment in the franchise, some of the things going on behind the scenes aren’t exactly hype-worthy, and it would appear that much of what has been going on seems to revolve around the Gearbox CEO himself, Randy Pitchford. There’s no denying that controversy has surrounded him a bit over the past year, especially with the recent statements made by former voice actors in the franchise coming to light. First, there was a dispute between him and Troy Baker, who isn’t returning to voice Rhys, and then it was revealed that David Eddings wasn’t reprising his role as Claptrap. After this was disclosed, Pitchford called Eddings “bitter and disgruntled,” but now the Claptrap actor has fired back, claiming the CEO physically assaulted him in 2017.

Taking to Twitter, Eddings posted a thread of tweets that covers a bit of ground about Pitchford’s comments and how he feels “obligated to correct the record.” According to him, he was willing to reprise the Claptrap role again, despite having mixed feelings about. These were due to what had happened in the past, including an assault that took place at GDC 2017.

I ultimately offered to do it for “free” in exchange for past royalties owed plus an apology for something I’ve never spoken about publicly until now: Randy physically assaulted me in the lobby of the Marriott Marquis at GDC 2017. — David Eddings (@davideddings) May 7, 2019

Eddings then went on to say how the Gearbox CEO has “been on tilt the last few years” and that he isn’t “the victim he portrays himself to be.” This behaviour made Eddings block Pitchford on social media, and he’s been “happy to be free from the half-truths and full-on deceptions.”

At the end of the day, he just feels like the whole situation “stinks,” and it just might have something to do with the millions Pitchford allegedly siphoned from employees, which is currently in the middle of a lawsuit.

It’s nice not feeling the need to spot any sleight of hand these days or wonder if the card was chosen or forced. I’m happy to be free from the half-truths and full-on deceptions. And thankful to no longer hear people referred to as “muggles” like a con-man refers to a “mark”. — David Eddings (@davideddings) May 7, 2019

2K says they won’t give a statement regarding an ongoing lawsuit but if the allegation is false then it sure seems a lot easier to just deny it since that’s the only reason they’re mentioned. The whole thing stinks. — David Eddings (@davideddings) May 7, 2019

Needless to say, this is certainly one sticky situation, and one that will only get stickier over time. What do you think about all of this? Do you believe Eddings, or do you agree with Pitchford? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

