Borderlands 3 Preps for Mayhem 2.0’s “Impending” Release

Borderlands 3’s big Mayhem 2.0 mode doesn’t have a set release date at this time, but it’s apparently coming soon now that the game’s latest hotfix has started setting up for the “impending” release of the feature. Mayhem 2.0 is supposed to be a way to build on the game’s existing Mayhem feature by adding more difficult challenges and creating an even wilder experience for players who’ve already made it through Borderlands 3 a few times. It’s previously been confirmed for an April release with the latest update on the mode indicating that it’s still moving ahead as planned.

Gearbox’s latest series of hotfixes released this week included just one note about Mayhem 2.0 to signal the feature’s upcoming release. It seems like the change was more of a behind-the-scenes housekeeping measure than anything, but it’s a good sign since it shows the release is still planned for April.

The notes from the hotfix can be found below with the final line being the pertinent one for Mayhem 2.0.

Borderlands 3 Hotfix Notes

Activate Mr. Torgue’s Slaughter Onslaught mini-event until 9:00 AM PT on April 23

Activate Making It Rain mini-event until 9:00 AM PT on April 23

Addressed a reported concern that Phasegrasp was not supported on Nekrotafeyo

Added gameplay tags for impending Mayhem 2.0 release

Today we will release a hotfix for #Borderlands3, which will be live on all platforms by 12PM PST. In this week’s hotfixes we have two new mini-events: Mr. Torgue’s Slaughter Onslaught and Making it Rain!

Mayhem 2.0’s release timeframe was set in the game’s roadmap released months ago that laid out the plans for content from March until May with both mayhem 2.0 and the Revenge of the Cartels DLC planned for April. A recent discussion about the mode highlighted some of its features.

“First up, Mayhem 2.0 turns Mayhem Mode into its own tab in your ECHO device, so you won’t have to visit the pedestal in Sanctuary III every time you want to adjust it,” Gearbox said. “There are now 10 Mayhem levels to conquer, as well as over 25 Mayhem Modifiers that are classified by general difficulty for the ways they’ll make you adapt to new playstyles. Your chosen Mayhem level will also determine the kind of loot you get; for instance, a Mayhem 4 weapon will have better stats than the same weapon dropping at Mayhem 2, so the gear you earn in one Mayhem level will prepare you for the next.”

Borderlands 3’s Mayhem 2.0 feature is set to release this month.