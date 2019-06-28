The Borderlands 3 Merch Lineup Has Everything From Ducks to a Rampager Incense Burner

If you needed more proof that Borderlands 3 is finally happening, this official merch range from Gearbox and Numskull should do it. There’s a little bit of everything in here – from duck figurines and a scented candle to a messenger bag and wallets. There’s even a giant incense burner that’s based on a new villain that we’ve never seen before – Rampager.

You can shop the entire collection right here. Pre-orders are expected to ship out in late August / early September. We highly suggest going after the Lilith, Tiny Tina, Psycho, and Mad Moxxi Duck figurines first as they will likely be the most popular items in the range (you can also get a 2 for $20 deal on them). Beyond that, we really love the Echo messenger bag ($19.99), Troy wallet ($14.99), and the aforementioned Rampager incense burner, which stands at an impressive 15-inches tall ($44.99). According to the product description, Rampager is “a demon of sorts” and “the next bad guy in the Borderlands series”. This appears to be a first look at the character.

Borderlands 3 drops on September 13th for PC PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Pre-orders are live now. For even more on the upcoming title, here is a snippet from our official preview:

“Borderlands 3 is one of those games that people have been waiting on for so long that it seems as though it might be impossible to match the community’s excitement for it,” reads the opening of the preview. “People might find themselves worrying that the character’s quips and asides will fall short after years of the same humor or that the loot-heavy genre is too crowded now for a new Borderlands game. But after playing some of Borderlands 3 during Gearbox’s first big gameplay event, it was a relief to see that there’s no need for these concerns. Borderlands is back in full force, feels just as familiar as ever, has still found ways to update its systems, and comes prepared to reclaim its place at the top of the looter-shooter hill.”

