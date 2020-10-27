New Borderlands 3 Skill Trees Revealed

✖

As part of Borderlands 3's upcoming Designer's Cut, 2K has revealed new Skill Trees for four of the game's Vault Hunters: Moze, Zane, Amara, and FL4K. These Skill Trees will give the characters each a new Action Skill, which should add to the customization options currently available to players. Borderlands 3 players will have the option of purchasing the Designer's Cut individually, or as part of the game's Season 2 Pass, which also includes the Director's Cut, as well. The Designer's Cut is set to release on November 10th, which happens to be the same date that the game's next-gen update will also see release on Xbox Series X/S.

Moze's new Skill Tree grants the character the Bear Mother Action Skill. The character's current Iron Bear mech is replaced by a smaller Iron Cub mech, which attacks enemies alongside the character.

Get a closer look at the upcoming Zane and Moze Skill Trees on the newly updated Skill Tree Builder on the #Borderlands3 website! https://t.co/lyYt5yP9UX pic.twitter.com/lGh3Vcx5To — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) October 23, 2020

Zane's new Skill Tree gives the character the MNTIS Shoulder Cannon Action Skill. The Cannon can be used with the character's Kill Skills. As part of The Professional Skill Tree, Zane can learn No Way Out, which allows him to use a grappling hook to pull in foes for close-combat.

Amara's new Skill Tree gives her the Phasefire Action Skill. The skill allows Amara to control a giant, elemental orb that can bowl over her opponents. Some of her new abilities in the Enlightened Force Skill Tree allow her to slow down opponents, in order to make them more susceptible to the Phasefire.

Last but not least, FL4K gains the Gravity Snare Action Skill. Gravity Snare grabs opponents, interrupts their attacks, tosses them into the air, and then slams them back down to the ground.

All in all, it sounds like the new Designer's Cut will shake things up in a very big way! It will be interesting to see how players make the most out of these Action Skills. From what's been revealed thus far, it certainly sounds like this could have a major impact on the game, moving forward!

Borderlands 3 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

