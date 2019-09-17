Gaming

Beware: Borderlands 3 Is Reportedly Overheating and Crashing Consoles

Borderlands 3 doesn’t run great on console, but it seems to be especially having issues on Xbox […]

By

Borderlands 3 doesn’t run great on console, but it seems to be especially having issues on Xbox One and Xbox One X. In addition to a healthy slab of performance issues, the madcap, post-apocalyptic looter-shooter seems to be overheating Xbox One and Xbox One X consoles, causing frequent crashes. In fact, some players are reporting the game is downright unplayable due to this. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear what the issue, but it’s been present since launch on September 13, and is still an issue as of today.

Meanwhile, things are a bit better on PS4 and PS4 Pro. There doesn’t seem to be any issues of overheating, and crashes appear to be minimal. Personally, I’ve had one or two crashes on my base PS4, which also sounds like a jet engine while running the game. And the PS4 Pro isn’t much better, with many noting the console is quite loud when running the game. As you may know, Borderlands 3 isn’t the most technically demanding game on the market, so it’s unclear what the issue could be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gearbox has been working on updates tirelessly since launch, but for the moment, there’s no word when console gamers can expect these issues to be fixed alongside a myriad of other performance problems.

Borderlands 3 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Further, it will release on Google Stadia later this year. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts