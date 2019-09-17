Beware: Borderlands 3 Is Reportedly Overheating and Crashing Consoles

Borderlands 3 doesn’t run great on console, but it seems to be especially having issues on Xbox One and Xbox One X. In addition to a healthy slab of performance issues, the madcap, post-apocalyptic looter-shooter seems to be overheating Xbox One and Xbox One X consoles, causing frequent crashes. In fact, some players are reporting the game is downright unplayable due to this. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear what the issue, but it’s been present since launch on September 13, and is still an issue as of today.

Meanwhile, things are a bit better on PS4 and PS4 Pro. There doesn’t seem to be any issues of overheating, and crashes appear to be minimal. Personally, I’ve had one or two crashes on my base PS4, which also sounds like a jet engine while running the game. And the PS4 Pro isn’t much better, with many noting the console is quite loud when running the game. As you may know, Borderlands 3 isn’t the most technically demanding game on the market, so it’s unclear what the issue could be.

@Borderlands can you fix the problems for the xbox one x, borderlands 3, constantly crashing and turning off the console on 4k, makes the game unplayable, tells me the console is overheating, but seen this problem before on other games, so annoyed with it all now — Allan davies (@allan_davies) September 17, 2019

The game overheats my Xbox one x and shuts it down randomly when I try to play co-op or sometimes when I load onto a planet. I don’t have this issue with my other games. So fix it because I don’t want my Xbox to get damaged because of your game overheating it — One shady alien (@TrashServers) September 17, 2019

@GearboxOfficial My Xbox one x keeps overheating from Playing Borderlands 3 is this normal to happen. — Slickkster (@Slickk2000) September 17, 2019

@GearboxOfficial @Borderlands been playing this game since launch and over the past 2-3 days my Xbox One X has been turning itself off countless times and it has nothing to do with overheating because it’s not even hot and I’m not receiving the overheating message when back on?? — Anthony Mundell (@lMundyy) September 17, 2019

@2KSupport trying to play borderlands 3 on xbox one x and game keeps on making my xbox think its overheating and not venting right tried to make 2k support ticket but verification keeps failing and I can’t make an account. — Grandads Belt (@Grandads_Belt) September 15, 2019

@XboxSupport my Xbox keeps “overheating” during a borderlands 3 cutscene but I’ll touch the Xbox and it’s not hot I’ve cleaned it and everything and it’s still turning off during this cutscene please help — Benjamin (@Benjaminb1121) September 15, 2019

@Borderlands PLEASE FIX YOUR GAME ON XBOX!!!! MY CONSOLE DAMN SURE ISNT OVERHEATING AND I JUST PAID $60 FOR AN UNPLAYABLE CRASH FEST!!!!! — Steve Fava Jr (@TheSteveFava) September 13, 2019

Gearbox has been working on updates tirelessly since launch, but for the moment, there’s no word when console gamers can expect these issues to be fixed alongside a myriad of other performance problems.

Borderlands 3 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Further, it will release on Google Stadia later this year. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.