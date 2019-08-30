Borderlands 3 Endgame and Post-Launch Details Revealed

Today, during PAX West, Gearbox revealed new Borderlands 3 details that dive into the game’s endgame and the post-launch plans for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC title. As previously detailed, the game’s campaign is roughly 30 hours long, which is a decent campaign length for a first-person shooter. But beating the game’s campaign is just the beginning of the madcap looter-shooter. According to Gearbox, the game only gets bigger once you’ve beaten the main campaign.
More specifically, during PAX West today, Gearbox revealed new details into Borderlands 3’s endgame, which includes the return of True Vault Hunter Mode, an evolution of Borderlands 2, an evolution of Borderlands 2’s Badass Rank mechanic called Guardian Rank, and the introduction of the all new gameplay-changing Mayhem Mode.
“When you combine Mayhem Mode, True Vault Hunter Mode, and Guardian Rank progression with the highly replayable Proving Grounds and Circle of Slaughter arenas announced during Gamescom, Borderlands 3’s endgame coalesces into an engaging loop that grows increasingly rewarding (and challenging) the more you play,” reads an official press release.
Nothing like the crisp, refreshing taste of Mayhem. #LetsMakeSomeMayhem pic.twitter.com/USXmPDbidk— Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) August 30, 2019
After you’ve finally finished #Borderlands3‘s story, your quest for loot is only just getting started. Learn about True Vault Hunter Mode, Guardian Rank, and Mayhem Mode in our recap of @GearboxOfficial’s #PAXWest Main Theater Show!— Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) August 30, 2019
After you’ve exhausted all of this content, there will be still be more from Seasonal Events to Takedowns to new missions and cosmetics. And then there will also be multiple campaign DLC releases.
Borderlands 3 is set to release on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the zany, post-apocalyptic looter-shooter, click here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the aforementioned modes and Guardian Rank:
- GUARDIAN RANK – If you’re familiar with previous Borderlands’ Badass Rank system, the basic idea is the same: you can unlock incremental stat improvements that apply to all your Vault Hunters. As you gain experience, you fill a special Guardian Rank XP bar. Every bar you fill unlocks a Guardian Token, which you can spend to unlock bonus stats across three distinct trees. The further you progress, the better the rewards available to you.
- TRUE VAULT HUNTER MODE – This is Borderlands 3’s take on New Game+. The enemies will be tougher and the loot will be better compared to your Normal mode conquests. Whether you select Normal or True Vault Hunter when starting up a new campaign, your character’s mission progress is unique to each playthrough. However, your Vault Hunters’ stats and equipment are shared across both modes.
- MAYHEM MODE – After completing the campaign, you’ll activate a mysterious terminal aboard Sanctuary III that offers three Mayhem Mode difficulty levels. Enabling one of these Mayhem Modes ups the ante on risks and rewards across all worlds: enemies get increased health, shields, and armor, while you get bonus cash, Eridium, experience gains, and chances for better loot (including “Anointed” gear). Mayhem Mode also applies a random selection of modifiers called Mayhem Mods to every planet you visit. For instance, you might get a Mayhem Mod like “You’re a Wizard,” which reduces the damage players do with normal bullets but increases their elemental damage.