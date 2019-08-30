Borderlands 3 Endgame and Post-Launch Details Revealed

Today, during PAX West, Gearbox revealed new Borderlands 3 details that dive into the game’s endgame and the post-launch plans for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC title. As previously detailed, the game’s campaign is roughly 30 hours long, which is a decent campaign length for a first-person shooter. But beating the game’s campaign is just the beginning of the madcap looter-shooter. According to Gearbox, the game only gets bigger once you’ve beaten the main campaign.

More specifically, during PAX West today, Gearbox revealed new details into Borderlands 3’s endgame, which includes the return of True Vault Hunter Mode, an evolution of Borderlands 2, an evolution of Borderlands 2’s Badass Rank mechanic called Guardian Rank, and the introduction of the all new gameplay-changing Mayhem Mode.

“When you combine Mayhem Mode, True Vault Hunter Mode, and Guardian Rank progression with the highly replayable Proving Grounds and Circle of Slaughter arenas announced during Gamescom, Borderlands 3’s endgame coalesces into an engaging loop that grows increasingly rewarding (and challenging) the more you play,” reads an official press release.

After you’ve exhausted all of this content, there will be still be more from Seasonal Events to Takedowns to new missions and cosmetics. And then there will also be multiple campaign DLC releases.

Borderlands 3 is set to release on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the zany, post-apocalyptic looter-shooter, click here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the aforementioned modes and Guardian Rank: