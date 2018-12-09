‘Borderlands 3’ Character Art Potentially Leaked

Borderlands 3 was a no show at The Game Awards this past Thursday, despite heavy teasing that an announcement was imminent.

That said, details on the game are starting to seemingly leak through the Internet. Just a few days ago, the game’s characters classes were leaked. And now what appears to be character art for the game has surfaced.

Coming courtesy of Reddit, the new character art leak specifically showcases three different characters and seemingly is in-line with the aforementioned character classes leak.

The character classes leaked mentioned four different classes: Beastmaster, Soldier with Titan Mech (Iron Bear, Bot Jock), the Assassin that uses gadgets who is presumably The Operative, and the Siren, which is the only class not featured.

Now, it’s worth pointing out that this could be leftover art from the game’s demo that was shown off a couple of years ago. It also could be fake, and created since the character classes leaked in order to match up. But if that’s the case, it’s a very impressive fake.

Nonetheless, as always, it’s best to take these type of leaks with a grain of salt. At the end of the day, the only thing worth betting your house on is official confirmation, especially when it comes to Borderlands 3 leaks/reports/rumors, which seem to be all over the place.

The current reports suggest that Borderlands 3 is poised to release sometime during 2019, and if this is the case then a reveal should be coming soon. But it seems like every time we think we’re getting closer to Borderlands 3, it’s pulled away from us. In other words, I’m not holding my breath at this point.

At the moment of publishing this, Borderlands 3 has yet to be officially revealed, but we do know it’s in development. What we don’t know is when it will be revealed, when it will release, and for what platforms. The latter will presumably be PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but at this point maybe the game will be held for next-gen. Who can say.

Anyway, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Is this Borderlands 3 art real or fake? Is the shooter coming in 2019 or 2020?