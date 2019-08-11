Borderlands 3 Is “Much Bigger Than Borderlands 2”

While Borderlands 3’s campaign on PS4, Xbox One, and PC will be similar in length to Borderlands 2, it’s a “much bigger” game than its predecessor. Recently during a group interview, senior producer on the game, Anthony Nicholson, teased that the madcap, post-apocalyptic looter-shooter will come packing “a ton of content,” and that it will be the biggest game in the series by quite some distance.

“It’s much bigger than Borderlands 2,” said Nicholson. “There’s all different types of side missions, there’s the main mission, of course. Then there’s other things like all of the different challenges that we have: like the rare spawns, and the enemy hunts, the crew challenges. There’s so much to do in the game that I can’t express enough. And those are just different mission type things you can do. There’s also exploration, boss runs, things like that. So there’s a ton of content.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Again, while the mainline experience will be in-line with previous entries, it sounds like Gearbox has padded the game with a ton of extra content that ensures the game offers dozens of more hours pass the 30 or so mark that it takes to complete the story. That said, having a lot of content doesn’t mean much if it’s not meaningful content. And the best way to add meaning to formulaic add-on content is by creating a good loot grind with rewarding loot. And considering how Borderlands more or less pioneered the genre, I don’t think that will be a problem, after all, the game has well over one billion guns.

Borderlands 3 is set to release next month on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”

Thanks, Gaming Bolt.