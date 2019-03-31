‘Borderlands 3’ Release Date Being Announced Next Week

Borderlands 3 is officially happening, and fans are beyond excited, especially after that amazing reveal trailer dropped during Gearbox Software’s PAX East showcase. Among all of the Borderlands-related announcement during the presentation, however, the one that was noticeably absent was the release date of the upcoming installment. Of course, it likely wasn’t expected to be unveiled considering it was the trailer’s time to shine. That said, more information regarding the next big installment in the Borderlands franchise is set to arrive on April 3rd, and it looks like the release date will be included with that.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford recently took to Twitter, where he has been known to tease fans and try to trick many people into believing one thing or another. However, when responding to a fan about a potential release date reveal anytime soon, Pitchford chose to be up front with them.

The release date will be locked in and revealed on April 3. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) March 29, 2019

That’s right, within the next four days, we will know the Borderlands 3 release date. Now, many people think we’ve already been shown the release date via the reveal trailer and a hidden message. If that is the case, Borderlands 3 will be dropping on October 1st of this year. There are many reasons this date makes sense. Previous Borderlands games have arrived in October, save for Borderlands 2, which launched in September. Close enough, right?

In addition to this, October 2019 will mark the 10th anniversary of the release of the first Borderlands game, and what better way to celebrate than releasing a brand new adventure? Either way, April 3rd cannot get here soon enough.

Borderlands 3 is currently in development for undisclosed platforms, but we’re sure we’ll learn more about that on April 3rd as well. For more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe we’ll be seeing Borderlands 3 launch this October, or is it entirely too early to determine such a thing? If it isn’t arriving in October, when do you think we’ll see its release? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

