Borderlands 3 May Not Release Until 2020

Borderlands 3‘s release date is likely sometime in 2019, but it’s possible that we will have to wait until 2020 to play the newest entry in the zany post-apocalyptic series.

For awhile, the title seemed like one of the slam dunks for this E3. However, earlier this week we got word that the game will not be at the gaming industry superbowl, which seems to indicate that a 2018 release is off the table.

So, a 2019 release? That’s not too long of a wait right? Right. The problem is, it may not be hitting then either. During a recent earnings call, 2K Games talked about a “highly-anticipated” title being delayed to fiscal year 2020 (April 2, 2019 – March 31, 2020).

2K doesn’t identify said game, but unless it’s referring to the new BioShock game – which it almost certainly isn’t – this highly-anticipated title is reference to Borderlands 3.

According to 2K, the delay comes as a result of a need for additional development time.

“We remain as excited as ever about this title, and expect it to enhance our results next fiscal year,” said 2K.

While it seems more likely that we will be getting Borderlands 3 next year, it’s quite possible it could slip to 2020. If the game is truly not going to be at E3 this year, then what does it get revealed? Does Gearbox just pick a random day in the year and do a teaser or massive rollout, in similar fashion to RAGE 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 earlier this week? Does it get on Sony’s stage at PSX 2018 this December, or perhaps The Game Awards 2018 during the same month? Who knows. Borderlands 3 seems to be type of release you would want on a big stage though.

That said, if a reveal comes sooner rather than later, it’s probably safe to assume a 2019 release. But the deeper we get into this year, let alone next year, without a reveal, well 2020 may just be what Borderlands fans get.

Be sure to let us know in the comments below whether or not you’re looking forward to Borderlands 3, and when you think the newest entry in last-gen birthed series will hit.