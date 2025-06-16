The Art of Borderlands 4 Is Up For Pre-Order Along With The Game

Today, 2K and Gearbox Software opened up pre-orders for the next installment of the Borderlands franchise, and the good news is that it won’t cost you $80. Another bit of good news for fans is that pre-orders for the Borderlands 4 art book from Dark Horse has also gone up here on Amazon for $55 – a price that will likely be reduced before the September 30th release date. As always, pre-order customers will automatically get the lowest price offered before it officially ships.

The Art of Borderlands 4 will be a full-color oversized hardcover volume that includes art and commentary from the game’s development across 224 pages. It will be a great option for your coffee table, so make some room for it now. While we’re on the subject of collectibles inspired by the game, you might also want to check out the GameStop exclusive ECHO-4 Bundle, which includes the exclusive items outlined below but, crucially, it does not include the actual game.

