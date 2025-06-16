The Art of Borderlands 4 Is Up For Pre-Order Along With The Game

Today, 2K and Gearbox Software opened up pre-orders for the next installment of the Borderlands franchise, and the good news is that it won’t cost you $80. Another bit of good news for fans is that pre-orders for the Borderlands 4 art book from Dark Horse has also gone up here on Amazon for $55 – a price that will likely be reduced before the September 30th release date. As always, pre-order customers will automatically get the lowest price offered before it officially ships.
The Art of Borderlands 4 will be a full-color oversized hardcover volume that includes art and commentary from the game’s development across 224 pages. It will be a great option for your coffee table, so make some room for it now. While we’re on the subject of collectibles inspired by the game, you might also want to check out the GameStop exclusive ECHO-4 Bundle, which includes the exclusive items outlined below but, crucially, it does not include the actual game.
The Art of Borderlands 4 / Dark Horse / Arrives on September 30th
- ECHO-4 Statue: “The stationary ECHO-4 Statue’s mechanical eyes can light up as it surveys an Eridium crystal, thanks to the included USB-C power cord.”
- Map of Kairos: “This 17″ polyester map will commemorate your adventures through the rolling hills of the Fadefields, the frigid peaks of Terminus Range, the shattered lands of Carcadia Burn, and finally the Dominion, the Timekeeper’s impenetrable fortress city.”
- SHiFT Code for 5 Golden Keys in Borderlands 4: “Golden Keys are the only way to open the Golden Chest found in-game, which contains a random assortment of powerful gear that’s always appropriate for your current character level. Use your Golden Keys at low levels to get guns that’ll help you dominate early on, or save them for when you’ve hit max level.”
- Vault Symbol Necklace: “This chrome-plated Vault Symbol which comes with a 20″ stainless steel chain.”
- Set of 4 Double-Sided Lithograph Art Prints: “Adorn your walls with the visages of Borderlands 4’s new Vault Hunters—Vex, Rafa, Harlowe, and Amon—with these stunning 8″x10″ lithograph art prints. Best of all, these prints are double-sided, so you can switch up the look of each Vault Hunter whenever you like.”