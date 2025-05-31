Borderlands Free Game Available Ahead of Borderlands 4

Borderlands fans can score a free game ahead of the release of Borderlands 4 later this year. The Borderlands 4 release date — September 12 — is still a little ways off, leaving Borderlands fans with nothing but the Borderlands games already out for next three months or so. Of course, there is plenty to choose from, but one Borderlands game is currently free, perhaps making the choice easy. That said, it is not a mainline installment, but a spin-off game. More than this, it is the latest Borderlands game, having released in 2022, a few years after Borderlands 3.

More specifically, until June 5 Borderlands fans can grab Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for free. The offer comes the way of the Epic Games Store, which means it is limited to PC. The 2022 Borderlands game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but it is not available for free on these platforms.

As always, with Epic Games Store, once claimed each PC game is free to keep, and that is it. All that is needed is an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing. And all that needs to be noted is the June 5 deadline, which is when free Borderlands game will be replaced with a new free offer.

As for the game itself, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is not just a Borderlands spin-off, but a sequel to Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, which itself is Borderlands 2 DLC.

“Embark on an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry! Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across this chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the unpredictable Tiny Tina,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Roll your own multiclass hero and loot, shoot, slash, and cast your way through outlandish monsters and loot-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. Everyone’s welcome, so join the party, throw on your adventuring boots, and be Chaotic Great!”

