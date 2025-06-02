Borderlands Boss Reassures Players After Mass Review Bombs

Borderlands players have begun review bombing every entry in the series on digital storefronts due to its updated End User License Agreement (EULA). Many of the players are concerned that the updated Terms of Service grant kernel-level access to Take-Two, 2K Games, and Gearbox Software, and allow these companies to take their personal data, like their IP address, passwords, and browsing history. However, Borderlands boss Randy Pitchford reassures players that there is no spyware in the software.

In a recent X thread (H/T Reddit), a fan replied to Pitchford, saying Gearbox has “gotta fix the EULA change” and that it “essentially turned every Borderlands game into spyware.” Pitchford did reply, reassuring the concerned player that the game does not contain software. Specifically, he confirms that nothing has or will change about the software. He also iterates that Gearbox can’t change the EULA as that facet is done by the publisher.

“Nothing has or will change about the software,” says Pitchford. “I think the publisher legal team is covering their bases, but that has nothing to do with what we’re doing. I cannot change the EULA – that’s decided at the publisher level. But I can assure that there is no spyware in the software.”

The concerned fan did reply, mentioning the recent review bombing. They also claim Borderlands 4 “will be reviewed the same, and it will undoubtedly put even hardcore fans off buying it.” Pitchford essentially says the whole situation “sucks,” but states that “everyone should make their own decisions.”

“Yeah – humans are involved. It sucks to get brigaded when we’re over here making good games,” Pitchford replies. “Everyone should make their own decisions, though, so if running a protest because of fear over some lawyers covering their butts, I guess that’s the world we have to live in.”

As mentioned by the concerned fan, every Borderlands game is getting review-bombed. On Steam, recent user reviews for Borderlands: Game of the Year Enhanced, Borderlands 2, Borderlands 3, and New Tales from the Borderlands are “Mostly Negative.” Tales from the Borderlands is sitting at “Mixed,” while Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel has “Overwhelmingly Negative” reviews. Many of the recent comments are from players who detest the newly implemented EULA.

A mass review-bombing of the Borderlands series isn’t favorable for Gearbox and 2K, as they are just a few months away from releasing the highly anticipated Borderlands 4. However, this isn’t the first slight to the series fans looking forward to the upcoming entry. In another recent X post from Pitchford, he suggested that “real fans” would find a way to pay for an $80 video game, which resulted in a ton of backlash from the franchise’s community. However, in a really long post made a few days ago, he apologized for the “misunderstanding.”

Borderlands 4 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on September 12th. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is also in the works, but does not yet have a release date.

Are you excited for Borderlands 4? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments below.