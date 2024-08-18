Borderlands Getting Digital Release Just Weeks After Arriving in Theaters

It’s been just over a week since Borderlands arrived in theaters, but the movie already has a release date on digital platforms, and it’s happening very soon; viewers at home will be able to watch the film digitally starting on August 30th. At this time, it’s not clear if the decision has anything to do with the film’s performance, or if this was always part of the plan for Lionsgate. However, it could be indicative of a short run in theaters, so fans of the games that were planning to see Borderlands on the big screen might want to do so soon!

Borderlands has quickly proven to be a critical and commercial disappointment. The film debuted at a staggeringly low score of 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, though that number has since gone up to 10%. Critical reception is not always reflected in a movie’s box office totals, but Borderlands had a worldwide take of just $16.5 million in its opening weekend, with $8.8 million made domestically, and $7.7 million coming in from overseas. We don’t have box office numbers for week two yet, but with Alien: Romulus seeing a huge return for Disney, it’s highly unlikely that box office numbers for Borderlands are going to improve with the increased competition.

All of this bodes pretty poorly for another Borderlands film. Director Eli Roth has touched on the possibility of a sequel, while Krieg actor Florian Munteanu recently told ComicBook that a “prequel would be something that I would really, really love to do.” It’s possible that Borderlands could find a bigger audience on digital platforms (it has happened for some movies in the past), but it seems somewhat unlikely.

While another Borderlands movie is looking increasingly unlikely, fans of the franchise should have something to look forward to in the future. Borderlands 4 is officially in development, and series creator Randy Pitchford took the film’s failure as an opportunity to promote the upcoming game. We have no idea how far along that game might be, or a release window. However, after the disappointment of the film, fans are probably more than okay waiting to make sure Gearbox has all the time it needs.

