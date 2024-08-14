Borderlands Star Florian Munteanu Addresses Potential Krieg Prequel

Borderlands was released in theaters over the weekend, and Eli Roth’s video game adaptation isn’t faring well with audiences. Not only is the movie currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an incredibly low critics score of 9% and an audience score of 52%, but the movie had a rough opening weekend at the box office. Before the movie was released, ComicBook had the chance to chat with Florian Munteanu, who plays Krieg in the new film. At the time, we mentioned how a prequel about his character could be a cool next step for the franchise considering he has an interesting backstory in the games. Based on the reception of the movie, a prequel now seems unlikely, but Munteanu was into the idea.

“100%,” Munteanu said when asked if he’d be interested in making a Borderlands prequel film. “The prequel would be something that I would really, really love to do, just because there’s so much to tell in that story, right? Me, as a fan personally, I would like to know why he is the way he is, what kind of stuff he went through?”

“And if you know the games, then you’re familiar with the split personality and everything that comes with that, and that’s really something I would like to explore,” he added.

You can watch out interview with Munteanu at the top of the page.

What Is Borderlands About?

Borderlands

You can read the official synopsis for Borderlands here: “Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to BORDERLANDS.”

Borderlands is now playing in theaters.