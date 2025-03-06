Borderlands Deal Lets Fans Save $40 and Only Pay $3 for Games

A new Borderlands deal lets fans of the zany post-apocalyptic looter shooter series save roughly $40 and only pay $3 per game. The Borderlands series from Gearbox Software began back in 2009 and is set to continue this year with the release of Borderlands 4. To date, there have been 11 total releases in the franchise, but this counts remasters and spin-offs. Before Borderlands 4 releases though, fans should experience the core series: Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands 3, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

To this end, a good way to jump into the series for the first is via the Borderlands Legendary Collection, which features three of these four games. More specifically, every core Borderlands game minus Borderlands 3. And right now this collection is at its lowest price ever of $9.99. This is thanks to an 80 percent discount on the Microsoft Store that knocks the collection down from $49.99 to just $9.99.

As a Microsoft Store deal, this is discount is only relevant and applicable to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users. More than this, the deal is only available until March 10.

“Get three times the mayhem, three times the loot, and three times the action with the Borderlands Legendary Collection,” reads an official description of the collection on the Microsoft Store. “Kill bandits and beasts, collect powerful weaponry, and maybe even save the universe in Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, along with piles of bonus add-on content for each game, adding 100+ hours of gameplay at an incredible value.”

After buying Borderlands Legendary Collection via the Microsoft Store, Xbox users should expect to clear 27.95 GB of space to download it, which is a humble asking for a collection that features three different games. After all, this is less than 10 GB per Borderlands game.

