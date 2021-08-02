Borderlands Spin-Off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Confirms Release Window

✖

Earlier this summer at E3 2021, Gearbox Software revealed that it was working on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which is a new spin-off of the Borderlands franchise. Not much was shown about the game outside of an initial reveal trailer starring the titular protagonist, but we did learn that it would be releasing in 2022. Now, thanks to new information that has come about today, we have now learned more specifically when the title will be arriving.

Seen in a new slideshow from parent company Take-Two Interactive, it was confirmed today that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is currently on track to launch before the end of the current fiscal year. Specifically, Take-Two's fiscal year will wrap up at the end of March 2022. So if Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is set to launch in 2022 and before the end of this fiscal period, it tells us that the game will have to hit store shelves between January 1 and March 31 of next year.

Although it's great to now have a more narrowed release window for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, as mentioned previously, we still haven't seen the game in action. Outside of some verbal details about the project that have been provided by Gearbox and those associated with the game, there's really next to nothing that we have seen. Even the reveal trailer itself didn't realy feature anything that could be considered gameplay.

All of this is to say that Gearbox will surely have to start talking about Tiny Tina's Wonderlands a whole lot more in the coming months. If this game is indeed releasing in the first three months of next year (a delay is always possible, especially given the current state of the world), we should start seeing more of what it will have to offer this fall or winter. If 2021 comes to a close without us having seen anything? Well, a delay of some sort then could be in the cards.

Until we learn more about Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the one thing you can continue to plan on is where it will release. The game is slated to come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC whenever it does hit store shelves.