‘Bowsette’ Apparently Existed In ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ Before Becoming a Meme Sensation

We know. Bowsette is everywhere, why can’t we let it die? The meme-hybrid sensation took over the Internet following a recent Nintendo trailer that eventually birthed an adorable fan comic. We thought that was the origins story for the Bowser x Peach hybrid, but apparently Nintendo had plans for her all along.

Japan recently got The Art of Super Mario Odyssey and it was there that a revelation occurred: Nintendo had Bowsette all along! With over 1,000 pieces of art that goes hand-in-hand with the popular Nintendo Switch game, it was one page in particular that stuck out. There, in rough sketch form, lies Bowsette in all of her Nintendo-owned glory:

@ayyk92 So concept art for Mario odyssey was released today, and Bowser had a spinning hat like Mario does, then used it on peach, creating an unreleased backwards Bowsette. What say you? pic.twitter.com/9ScsafMHZO — Waffle Slapper (@Waffle_Slapper) September 28, 2018

It’s like a weirdly colourful version of Inception and we’re not quite sure how to feel about it.

It turns out that Bowser had his own version of Cappy, Mario’s companion in Super Mario Odyssey, and it was because of this particular item that their version of Bowsette was formed. This is a very weird hole we’ve climbed into. Help us. Save us.

To learn even more about the latest in Nintendo fandom, plus more on the origins of the comic that inspired it all itself, you can check out our previous coverage right here to see the good, the bad, and the weird. As far as the game that spawned it all goes, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is scheduled to release on January 11, 2018 for the Nintendo Switch.

