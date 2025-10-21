Brand-New Game from Former Goat Simulator & Valheim Devs Could Be the Next Peak

Co-op games are incredibly popular on Steam. After all, who doesn’t love to play a great game with friends? While plenty of gamers love a good shooter like Battlefield 6, Steam has a wide variety of multiplayer games to offer outside your standard FPS and MMORPG titles. Recently, chaotic mountain climbing game Peak took the Steam charts by storm, offering a fun and challenging survival experience with a sense of humor. And while playing Peak remains a great option, there’s a new game with similar vibes that players may want to check out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

RV There Yet? comes from Nuggets Entertainment, a new studio comprised of former devs from Coffee Stain. The team features creators of classics like Deep Rock Galactic, Valheim, and Goat Simulator, and they’re off to the races with their debut title. This new co-op game was just announced last week and quickly amassed over 300,000 wishlists. On October 21st, RV There Yet? is officially available on Steam, and it’s already looking like it could be the next Peak.

RV There Yet? Hits Mostly Positive on Steam Shortly After Launch

Image courtesy of Nuggets Entertainment

RV There Yet? released on Steam at 8 AM EDT. Since then, its concurrent player numbers have just kept rising, even on a weekday when many folks in the U.S. are still at work. That, along with the sheer number of wishlists for the co-op game, shows a lot of promise for its potential. But as other recent Steam releases have shown, high player counts are the only metric for success.

Early reviews for RV There Yet? have placed it in the Mostly Positive category just a few hours after full launch. Players are enjoying the game’s mechanics, which feature similar physics challenges to fellow outdoor survival game, Peak. The game allows for co-op with up to 4 players, and it’s clear from the reviews that it’s delivering on the humor and chaos. “Grabbed the dart board and flew into space while smoking a cigarette,” says one positive review, adding, “Much recommend.”

So, what is this new game from Nuggets Entertainment? RV There Yet? has a simple enough premise, where you and a group of friends are trying to get home from vacation. But thanks to a roadblock forcing an alternate route, you and your RV companions must navigate the back country while struggling to survive. From the Steam page alone, you can see some similarities to what makes Peak so popular. The physics allow for both challenge and humor, as your character or whole RV can go rolling into the wilderness.

Image courtesy of Nuggets Entertainment

You’ll encounter useful items as you explore, and you’ll need to survive the elements, wild animals, and your own hunger to make it out alive. The game features proximity chat that will make it harder to hear your friends when they get too far away. And if my hours in Peak have taught me anything, that will make things more difficult at times. There’s just one map for now, but it may well take you and your friends quite a few runs before you make it out alive.

RV There Yet? is available for PC via Steam. At full price, it costs $7.99, but is currently available with an introductory 10% off discount until October 28th. The game is not in Early Access, but the devs do plan to add some more features in the coming weeks… and possibly even more down the road. In its current iteration, it seems like players are already enjoying what RV There Yet? has to offer.

