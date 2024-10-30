Dungeons & Dragons Favorites Get New Funko Pop Wave

Enter the world of Dungeons & Dragons with these all-new Funko Pops. Once again, Wizards of the Coast has partnered with Funko to create a new wave that’s pulled straight from the expansive lore of D&D. Included in the drop is a Gamestop Exclusive, the terrifying Gelatinous Cube! It also includes some powerful deep-lore characters like Drizzt and Guenhwyvar in a 2-pack, the dragon Icingdeath, and the Lady of Pain! Check out the details for these Pops below.

Dungeons and Dragons Drizzt Do’Urden and Guenhwyvar Funko Pop Dungeons and Dragons Lady of Pain Funko Pop Dungeons and Dragons Icingdeath Funko Pop Dungeons and Dragons Gelatinous Cube Funko Pop (gamestop exclusive)

The popularity of Dungeons & Dragons popularity has increased over the past few years, even garnering an entire feature length film (starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page) that was well reviewed by critics but fell short at the box office. While we’re unsure if Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will ever get a sequel, it’s definitely worth a watch.

D&D also plays a huge part in the setting of Stranger Things. Fan-favorite Eddie Munson is even getting his own prequel comic series that heavily features his in-universe D&D game. The 4-part series is a collaboration between Dungeons and Dragons and Dark Horse Comics. Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire #1 (of 4) will land in comic stores on February 19th, 2025, and you can pre-order the first issue now at your local comic store.

