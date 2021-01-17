Breath of the Wild Fans Share Weirdest Parts of the Game
Breath of the Wild was trending again on social media Saturday morning as fans piled in to share the strangest things they’ve seen from the game. It’s been years since the game’s release at this point and there will still be some random day where everyone chimes in about the game. This year gave us The Legend of Zelda: Age of Calamity, which was a prequel to the story of Breath of the Wild. But, even with that in the hands of many Switch owners, there is still a desire to visit the melancholy world of the first game. That isn’t to say that there isn’t a reason to return. Zelda’s last mainline title has one of the most robust physics engines of the last generation of consoles. People are still discovering new applications for the runes present in the game. It’s astounding that multiple years in there could still be secrets waiting for the larger gaming public.
Since it’s trending, here’s one of the dumbest things that happened to me in Breath of The Wild and why I love this game. pic.twitter.com/HuEtxA01xN— Jon 🌙 (@blvze97) January 16, 2021
However, anyone expecting news of Breath of the Wild 2 soon, might be kept waiting a while. Fiji Aonuma told fans to be patient during Age of Calamity’s unveiling.
“We mentioned in the June 2019 Nintendo Direct presentation that we had started development on the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," said Aonuma. "Many people around the world are still playing Breath of the Wild, so I’d like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Everyone, thank you so much. Regarding the sequel, in order to make the vast world you’ve enjoyed exploring in the original game even more impressive, the team is working hard on its development. So you’ll have to wait a bit longer before we can provide more updates.”
Do you think the meme is hysterical? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions down below:
s/o to Matti Karp for this amazing work
prevnext
No idea why Breath of the Wild is trending but may as well throw up some Zelda art pic.twitter.com/Vk59r6tzMA— matt (@MattikarpArt) January 16, 2021
Never seen this one before
prevnext
These billboards for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. 🏔 Look how it lit up at night! 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/PiJX7pIvC7— Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) January 16, 2021
Tremendous
prevnext
Breath of the Wild is trending, I'd say that's an ok excuse to share one of my favorite photos of my Kass cosplay pic.twitter.com/u7NyJGzxyw— Beastcub (@TheBeastcub) January 16, 2021
Turn that up
prevnext
oh are we talking about breath of the wild again? pic.twitter.com/KcpfxPyGjg— miso (@veryfirstclown) January 16, 2021
F in the chat
prevnext
Breath of the Wild is one of the most amazing games to come out in years but sometimes you get moments like this lmao. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Mfvwo0T5He— Danny Wasabi 💚💖 (@DannyWasabiTV) January 16, 2021
Staggering
prevnext
Breath of the Wild is trending, therefore, share zelda art you've done pic.twitter.com/fzLNwYzP7C— Dave Rapoza (@DaveRapoza) January 16, 2021
Not wrong at all
prevnext
What it feels like having the guardian weapons in Zelda Breath of the Wild. #BOTW pic.twitter.com/cqsbDvZjr1— Zixen Remorta (@ZixenR) January 15, 2021
Let's freaking go
prev
breath of the wild is trending so im just gonna leave this here pic.twitter.com/u31LCI4pYp— Liam (@LiamIsOnlineYay) January 16, 2021