Nintendo Provides Disappointing Update on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

✖

Nintendo has provided an update on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, its upcoming Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite exclusive. Unfortunately for fans yearning for more information and media on the game, none of this is provided in the update. Rather, Nintendo has revealed that fans of Zelda will need to continue to be patent a bit longer to hear more on the highly-anticipated sequel.

Today, Nintendo announced Hyrule Warriors: Age fo Calamity, a Musou game, and a prequel to 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In other words, it's not a traditional Zelda game at all, but it will build upon the lore of Breath of the Wild ahead of the release of its sequel. That said, as part of this update, longtime series producer Eiji Aonuma provided an update on the Zelda game everyone is waiting for.

According to Aonuma, Nintendo simply needs more time to "make the vast world you've enjoyed exploring in the original game more impressive." As a result, fans will need to wait "a bit longer" before a proper update is provided on Breath of the Wild 2.

“We mentioned in the June 2019 Nintendo Direct presentation that we had started development on the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," said Aonuma. "Many people around the world are still playing Breath of the Wild, so I’d like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Everyone, thank you so much. Regarding the sequel, in order to make the vast world you’ve enjoyed exploring in the original game even more impressive, the team is working hard on its development. So you’ll have to wait a bit longer before we can provide more updates.”

Unfortunately, "a bit longer" is incredibly vague and subjective, but it sounds like we won't be hearing about the Switch and Switch Lite game this year, though this isn't outright confirmed.

For more coverage on the Switch and Switch Lite, including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks, click here or check out the relevant links below: