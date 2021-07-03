Bully 2 Theories Begin Circling After Reported GTA 6 Release Window

Theories surrounding a release of Bully 2 have become prominent once again this week after a new report emerged stating that Rockstar's GTA VI might not end up releasing until 2024 or 2025. This report, as you might expect, didn't sit well with many fans who have already been patiently waiting for a GTA V sequel for nearly a decade. But because it's going to be such a long time until GTA VI ends up arriving, a large number of fans have started to theorize that Bully 2 could end up releasing before the Grand Theft Auto sequel to help fill the void.

Not long after it began getting widely circulated that GTA VI might still be three or four years away from release, social media began lighting up with new thoughts about Bully 2. The original Bully released all the way back in 2006 and has been a cult classic for Rockstar fans over the past 15 years. And while Rockstar has never publicly said that it has ever looked into making a sequel, that hasn't stopped many fans from crossing their fingers over the years.

The reason why this Bully 2 talk really sparked this past week though is because many feel like it could be a logical game for Rockstar to release prior to GTA VI in 2025. When purely comparing the scale of Bully to Grand Theft Auto, the former is a much smaller experience with a more confined world. As such, fans believe that Bully 2 would be an easier game for Rockstar to develop and wouldn't take as long to work on compared to GTA VI.

The other main factor behind this spark in Bully 2 talk stems from the notion that many fans are saying they don't even want to see Rockstar work on GTA VI. If the next Grand Theft Auto game is going to take this long to develop, a large number of fans would just prefer that they move on and create Bully 2 instead. At the very least, many seem to think the game would arrive more quickly because of its aforementioned smaller nature.

Conversely, keep reading onward if you would like to see some of the reactions from many fans this week about the potential for Bully 2.