Bungie Hiring For New Game That Sounds Nothing Like Destiny

The creators of games like the original Halo projects and the Destiny series are hiring for positions on a new game, but the next project doesn’t sound too much like the ones they’re best known for. Bungie is looking for an “Incubation Art Director” capable of creating “something comedic with lighthearted and whimsical characters.” You might find some comedy in their other projects, but overall, this sounds like it’s something different than what we’ve seen before.

Bungie’s listing for the job can be seen on the studio’s career site where it laid out the responsibilities and requirements for such a position. Some parts of the job certainly sound like they could relate to something like Destiny since they talk about “deeply invested communities,” though one would hope that any sort of multiplayer game would have that if it wants to thrive.

A description of the job can be found below with the mentioning of the communities and lighthearted characters.

“Are you on a mission to create games that bond players together into deeply invested communities?” the job description asks. “Would you like to work on something comedic with lighthearted and whimsical characters? Do you think a lot about how art impacts gameplay, how character design can enable fan cosplays, or how character poses and environments speak to different cultures all around the world?”

Much of the discussion about what the job entails could apply to different types of games, but it’s the “comedic” part and the overview of what characters Bungie is shooting for that’s grabbed people’s attention. If there were ever any doubts about whether this was tied to past games or not, the rest of the job description clears that up by confirming this would be part of a new property.

“As the Incubation Art Director, you will define the look of a new Bungie IP and work on all aspects of art to guide a prototype on the path to production,” the job description continued. “Most importantly, you will work with a fun, dedicated, and passionate cross-discipline team devoted to making a new franchise at Bungie.”

It’s unclear what game that next job listing is for, but just as we’ve seen with other situations where career opportunities reference new projects, the fact that it’s up on their site doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll be hearing about the new game anytime soon.