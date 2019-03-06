Did Bungie Just Tease ‘Destiny 3’ With New Short Stories?

It’s no secret that the Destiny franchise is heading down a rather dark road when it comes to the story featured in the games. Now that the Season of the Drifter is upon us, as well as five new short stories, it would appear that the Light is beginning to fade in favor of Darkness, and Bungie might have teased Destiny 3 in the process.

This new series of short stories was released to tease the coming of the new season of content, but there may be more to the story. “Gambit Prime,” “The Reckoning,” “Praxic Order,” “The Murder of Cayde-6,” and “The Job” all lead to a much darker narrative that could be ahead. In fact, by the end of it all, NPCs in the Tower are not happy with two people: the Drifter and you, the player character.

Destiny 2 made players the heroes, but with the arrival of Forsaken, that all changed. Cayde-6’s Ghost was taken out by “a single, Thorn-like bullet.” As many of you likely know, Thorn will be returning during the Season of the Drifter in a quest that is to arrive on March 12th. This quest will result in players having to choose a side between the Drifter and the Vanguard.

That said, it’s unknown exactly how all of this is going to play out. We could see this story arc come to fruition by the end of the next season, but it does seem to be setting up a very dark future for what might be featured in Destiny 3. Of course, it’s anyone’s guess at this point.

As for Destiny 3, Bungie hasn’t confirmed when we’ll see a third installment in the Destiny franchise, but if their release schedule is any indication, we just might be looking at a 2020 release. It’s even possible that Destiny 3 will be a next gen title, but again, purely speculation at this time. Needless to say, some interesting times are ahead.

Destiny 2 and the Season of the Drifter are currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about all of this? Will players be breaking bad heading into Destiny 3? What exactly is the devious Drifter up to? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

