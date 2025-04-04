New York Times Strands Answers for April 4th

Running around looking for today’s Strands answers? Look no further, as we have everything that you need to solve today, April 4th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, from the correct words and Spangram to some hints and tips to help you out. If you’ve played Connections, Crosswords, and Wordle, you know that Strands has that same winning formula of fun and challenge, just in word-search form. Today’s theme, “Step on it!”, is one of those themes that can be interpreted many ways, which is always enjoyable to figure out. In any case, we have just what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The New York Times’ Strands has you find words or phrases relating to the topic given, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like film studios or candies. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of film studios, potential words would be Disney or Warner Bros.

Today’s Strands theme is “Step on it!”.

For today, April 4th, the theme, as mentioned before, can be a bit tricky due to it’s versatility. The theme for today’s Strands is “Step on it!”. This saying is typically used when you want to speed something up, usually a car, but also if there’s a bug or insect around. With puzzles like this, it always helps to take a look at all the words available, especially the nouns, as they could hint at what the puzzle really means. There are six words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is something we walk on every day.

When figuring out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the grid and take note of any weird spacing in between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Flooring.

If you want to know all the words in today’s Strands puzzle, which are all types of flooring material, they are as follows:

Hardwood

Terrazzo

Linoleum

Laminate

Concrete

Flooring

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.