New York Times Connections Answers for April 4th

Having trouble figuring out what today’s Connections answers are? No worries, as we at ComicBook have everything you need, from the correct answers and categories, as well as some hints and tips, all for today, April 4th’s Connections from The New York Times. With the challenge of Wordle and fun of Strands, Connections has been a fan favorite since it’s launch in 2023. Fortunately, today’s puzzle brings both factors into the fray, as it delivers a pretty solid solving experience. Still, we have all of the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The gameplay of The New York Times’ Connections revolves around 16 different words and it’s up to you to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from Superman characters or parts of a chicken to secret ingredients in chili or anagrams of animals. You only get four chances to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections is the perfect blend of fun and challenge.

With today’s Connections, the selection of words is pretty decent, similar to yesterday, but the categories can be a bit tricky. A good tip to keep in mind for puzzles like today’s is that these words usually have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Drive, Park, Harmony, Balance, Diamond, Ink, Rest, Spin, Difference, Field, Cruise, Bay, Ride, Trade, Stadium, and Remainder.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Often dinner the day after big dinners

Green: Time to hit the road!

Blue: Batters and pitchers are often here

Purple: Vowelless businesses

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: What’s Leftover

Green: Car Trip

Blue: Baseball Venues

Purple: Companies with “E” Removed

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for April 4th:

Yellow: Balance, Difference, Remainder, Rest

Green: Cruise, Drive, Ride, Spin

Blue: Diamond, Field, Park, Stadium

Purple: Bay, Harmony, Ink, Trade

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.